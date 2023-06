It's been close to five months since Netflix announced its live-action One Piece show would debut sometime in 2023 and gave us a very vague idea of what it'll look like. Now it's time for a lot more.

Because we finally have the first trailer for One Piece, and it gives us a good look at Luffy and his crew, and I'm pleasantly surprised. That's why it's all the more exciting to learn the show will debut on Netflix on the 31st of August.