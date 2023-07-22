One Piece shows how the legend began in trailer

HQ

Today is One Piece's 26th birthday. Combine that with San Diego Comic-Con, and there was never a doubt we'd see more of Netflix' upcoming live-action series. The question was only how much. Fortunately, the answer is our longest look yet.

This new One Piece trailer is almost three minutes long, and works as a nice introduction for those of you who don't know much about Eiichiro Oda-san's beloved universe, as well as show fans some of the anime and manga's many memorable moments and characters recreated in live-action.

We're just a bit more than five weeks away from seeing if this will be the best live-action adaptation of an anime/mange yet, as all eight episodes of One Piece will come to Netflix on the 31st of August.