One Piece

One Piece shows how the legend began in trailer

Netflix celebrates the franchise's birthday by giving us the longest look at the upcoming show yet.

Today is One Piece's 26th birthday. Combine that with San Diego Comic-Con, and there was never a doubt we'd see more of Netflix' upcoming live-action series. The question was only how much. Fortunately, the answer is our longest look yet.

This new One Piece trailer is almost three minutes long, and works as a nice introduction for those of you who don't know much about Eiichiro Oda-san's beloved universe, as well as show fans some of the anime and manga's many memorable moments and characters recreated in live-action.

We're just a bit more than five weeks away from seeing if this will be the best live-action adaptation of an anime/mange yet, as all eight episodes of One Piece will come to Netflix on the 31st of August.

One Piece

