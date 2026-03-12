One Piece: Season 3 is coming "out as quickly as humanly possible"

HQ

It has actually been three years since the acclaimed Netflix version of One Piece premiered, and only this week did season two finally arrive. That is, of course, an unreasonably long time in general, and perhaps especially when it comes to a series about young people - who, unlike manga characters, cannot remain in their prime forever.

Fortunately, it seems that the pace will pick up from now on. In a Collider interview with the main actors, Emily Rudd, who plays the character Nami, explains that they want to create the continuation as quickly as possible:

"We had to pause because of the strikes, but now we obviously want to work and do this show. We have so much fun doing it. I think the fans want to see more. There's a certain amount of time that we have to put into post-production. We have so much that we have to add to the show, even though a lot of what we do is practical. But I think we're all keen to move at a pace that is as quick as humanly possible, so that's what we're doing."

Taz Skylar, who plays Sanji, agrees, saying that there has been "incredible pressure to put them out as quickly as humanly possible." We know that season three is currently being filmed, but since it's a series that requires a lot of post-production, we probably shouldn't hope for a return this year, but early 2027 should be entirely possible.

