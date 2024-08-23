One Piece Season 2 gets its Miss Wednesday

HQ

Netflix's live-action adaptation of the immensely popular One Piece anime has expanded its roster of talent, casting the character of Miss Wednesday.

Following on from the recent castings of Nefertari Cobra, Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiriluk, Charithra Chandran has been confirmed to be playing the blue-haired antagonist.

Chandran has previously risen to prominence for her roles in Bridgerton, Amazon's Alex Rider, Marvel's Eternals and How to Date Billy Walsh (thanks, Variety).

It's likely that more casting announcements will be on the way soon, so stay tuned.