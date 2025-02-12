One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 surpasses 4 million copies, and announces native PS5 and Xbox Series X versions

HQ

It seems that Bandai Namco couldn't hold back too much of the excitement building up for tonight's State of Play either, and wanted to preview an announcement that, while not a new PlayStation title, does confirm that it will be on the current generation of consoles. One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is Bandai Namco's latest instalment in its musou series based on Eiichirō Oda's work, and now heads to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, as well as announcing new DLC on the way.

A release date has not been finalised, but Bandai Namco is also thanking fans for their support of the game, which has surpassed four million units sold since its release in March 2020. Check out the new trailer and a preview of what's coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 below.