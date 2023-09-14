Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

One Piece

One Piece officially renewed for season 2 on Netflix

We wonder how far into the story the live-action version will come before it gets cancelled.

Last week, producer Marty Adelstein said the script for a second season of Netflix' One Piece had already been written. An interesting statement, considering Netflix hadn't even greenlit season 2. There's a reason why he talked about it so confidently though.

Eiichiro Oda confirms One Piece has been renewed for season 2. It's also kind of funny that he says it'll "take time to get the scripts ready", but that might just be because they don't want to acknowledge the strikes. Either way, we can officially look forward to more live-action One Piece.

