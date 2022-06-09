One Piece: Odyssey shown in crazy trailer

HQ

Summer Games Fest is, among other things, an opportunity for many developers to showcase their newly announced games further, after only previously have shown short teasers. One of these was One Piece: Odyssey, a game released just in time for the manga's silver anniversary (25th anniversary). It was first unveiled in late March as a cartoon Japanese role-playing game by developers ILCA, who were previously behind Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, as well as helping with blockbuster games like NieR:Automata, Dragon Quest XI and Code Vein.

Hopefully, this marks a return to the One Piece series in the gaming world after the less successful One Piece: World Seeker, which we gave a mediocre grade in our review. One Piece: Odyssey is coming later this year for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. You can see the trailer below, as usual.