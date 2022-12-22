Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey gets in-depth video

Learn everything you need to know about the RPG-mechanisms.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're used to fighting and action when it comes to One Piece games, but ILCA and Bandai Namco have very different plans for One Piece Odyssey. This is a fairly traditional J-RPG with a lot of clever systems in place to make the game interesting, challenging and rewarding.

Now we've received a new trailer for the game where we get a better understanding of the various game mechanics that hopefully will make this a stand-out adventure. This includes a very liberal use of many characters that seems to be really fun to explore when One Piece Odyssey launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on January 13 next year.

HQ
One Piece Odyssey

Related texts



Loading next content