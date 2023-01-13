Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey gets epic launch trailer

Get ready to sail the high seas.

Tomorrow is a big day for fans of Eiichiro Oda's ultra popular manga franchise One Piece, as Bandai Namco's J-RPG One Piece Odyssey launches for PC, Playstation and Xbox. This time we're getting an open world to explore and sophisticated gameplay, all while enjoying classic turn-based combat.

As you might recall, a demo was released earlier this week if you want to try it out, and we urge you to check out our review to find out more. We have also gotten the launch trailer, which explains what this is all about fairly well, check it out below.

One Piece Odyssey

