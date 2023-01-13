One Piece Odyssey gets epic launch trailer

HQ

Tomorrow is a big day for fans of Eiichiro Oda's ultra popular manga franchise One Piece, as Bandai Namco's J-RPG One Piece Odyssey launches for PC, Playstation and Xbox. This time we're getting an open world to explore and sophisticated gameplay, all while enjoying classic turn-based combat.

As you might recall, a demo was released earlier this week if you want to try it out, and we urge you to check out our review to find out more. We have also gotten the launch trailer, which explains what this is all about fairly well, check it out below.