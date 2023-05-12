Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey DLC launching on the 25th of May

Get ready for some familiar faces as both friends and foes make a return.

HQ

One Piece Odyssey's upcoming Reunion of Memories story DLC will launch on the 25th of May on both consoles and PC.

The DLC was announced last month alongside a new trailer featuring a story that will see the return of some of the Straw Hats' most powerful enemies, alongside a new antagonist the player will have to take down.

The base game launched back in January to generally positive reviews, and while it might be an RPG primarily targeting fans of the anime, considering the popularity of it the video game spin-off still made for some impressive sales numbers.

Check out the trailer below:

HQ
One Piece Odyssey

