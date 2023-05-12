One Piece Odyssey DLC launching on the 25th of May

One Piece Odyssey's upcoming Reunion of Memories story DLC will launch on the 25th of May on both consoles and PC.
The DLC was announced last month alongside a new trailer featuring a story that will see the return of some of the Straw Hats' most powerful enemies, alongside a new antagonist the player will have to take down.
The base game launched back in January to generally positive reviews, and while it might be an RPG primarily targeting fans of the anime, considering the popularity of it the video game spin-off still made for some impressive sales numbers.
Check out the trailer below: