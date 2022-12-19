One Piece Odyssey Demo Releasing January 10

HQ

One Piece Odyssey, an open-world RPG based on the widely successful manga of Eiichiro Oda, will allow those who want to try before they buy a free demo on January 10, 2023. Considering the game is set to launch on January 13, there won't be much of a wait between the release of the demo and the full title.

Alongside the confirmation of the demo, a new trailer for One Piece Odyssey was revealed, showcasing two more stories from the manga that will appear in the main game. One Piece Odyssey does revolve around a new narrative, but it also allows players to experience their favourite One Piece moments.

Already, the Water Seven and Alabasta arcs had been revealed, and now the Marineford and Dressrosa storylines will be appearing in the game too. It isn't stated what stories will be available in the demo, but players will get the chance to carry over their saves into the main game.

As an expansive, open-world adventure, One Piece Odyssey promises a lot of nostalgic content for fans of the manga when it launches on January 13.