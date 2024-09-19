One Piece live-action confirms Nico Robin and Crocodile actors

HQ

There are few anime and manga out there more beloved than One Piece. If you're going to read more than a thousand chapters of manga, you're going to have to be pretty committed, and so a lot of these dedicated fans are watching the Netflix live-action adaptation with beady eyes, hoping that the cast works out as they'd imagined.

Two of the biggest players of Season 2 have now been named. In a Netflix Tudum article (which weirdly deleted these two cast entries at the time of writing so thanks to Comicbook), we can see that Nico Robin AKA Miss All Sunday will be played by Lera Abova, and Mr. 0 AKA Crocodile will be played by Joe Mangianello.

We're not sure how prominent these characters will be in Season 2, as there's a lot of story to adapt before they really take centre stage, but we'll be getting appearances from some seriously important characters next season.