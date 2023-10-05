One Piece has resumed writing for Season 2

HQ

One Piece just may have broken the curse of live-action anime adaptations. Enjoyed by tens of millions of viewers in the weeks since it released on Netflix, the series is definitely the streamers' latest smash hit.

Now that the WGA strike is over, it seems work is already kicking back into full gear on One Piece Season 2. Speaking to Deadline, co-showrunner Matt Owens confirmed that the writing room had reopened.

Owens also spoke about how important the series is to him, saying the following:

"I found [One Piece] at a really dark and low point in my life but I also attribute it with helping me get out of it because One Piece is such a wonderful, positive, inspirational series. That's what really galvanized me to, once I heard that someone was trying to make a live-action, to try and get involved because I owe this series a lot."

Are you excited for One Piece Season 2?