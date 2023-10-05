Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

One Piece

One Piece has resumed writing for Season 2

Given the success of the first season, we can imagine Netflix is looking to push its successor ahead as quickly as possible.

One Piece just may have broken the curse of live-action anime adaptations. Enjoyed by tens of millions of viewers in the weeks since it released on Netflix, the series is definitely the streamers' latest smash hit.

Now that the WGA strike is over, it seems work is already kicking back into full gear on One Piece Season 2. Speaking to Deadline, co-showrunner Matt Owens confirmed that the writing room had reopened.

Owens also spoke about how important the series is to him, saying the following:

"I found [One Piece] at a really dark and low point in my life but I also attribute it with helping me get out of it because One Piece is such a wonderful, positive, inspirational series. That's what really galvanized me to, once I heard that someone was trying to make a live-action, to try and get involved because I owe this series a lot."

Are you excited for One Piece Season 2?

One Piece

One Piece (Netflix)

One Piece (Netflix)
SERIES. Written by André Lamartine

There's an unexpected amount of wind in the sails of the Netflix adaptation of one of the world's most popular manga.



