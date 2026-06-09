One Piece: Grand Gourmet announced

If One Piece and food are among your main interests, you should check out the recently announced One Piece: Grand Gourmet, which was presented during the Nintendo Direct. In this pixelated adventure, you get to cook and run a restaurant in the One Piece universe, and the whole thing looks just as vibrant as it sounds.

Among other things, a whopping 400 characters will be available, and you can check out the game's first trailer below. One Piece: Grand Gourmet is set to release on October 23 for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and Steam.