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One Piece: Grand Gourmet
One Piece: Grand Gourmet announced
As the name implies, it includes cooking instead of searching for The One Piece.
If One Piece and food are among your main interests, you should check out the recently announced One Piece: Grand Gourmet, which was presented during the Nintendo Direct. In this pixelated adventure, you get to cook and run a restaurant in the One Piece universe, and the whole thing looks just as vibrant as it sounds.
Among other things, a whopping 400 characters will be available, and you can check out the game's first trailer below. One Piece: Grand Gourmet is set to release on October 23 for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and Steam.
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