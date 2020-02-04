One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!! will launch this year

Bandai Namco Entertainment has today announced that the One Piece mobile Match-3 puzzle game will be hitting phones later this year. This is set to be the first mobile puzzler based off of the famous anime series.

This new mobile experience is said to offer fans a completely unique opportunity to experience the beloved story like never before. Fan favourite characters such as Luffy, Zoro, Nami and many more have all been transformed into these adorable bonbon versions of themselves. Also, the powerful enemies known throughout the world have also taken up the cuter design for this game.

Throughout this adventure, players will be able to decorate their own islands with treasures found along the way. Also, the easy to learn combat mechanics make it easier than ever to traverse the seas.

One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!! is set for release during 2020. If you are interested in this adventure you can pre-register for the game here.

Are you excited to see a One Piece match-3 game?