One Piece announces Season 3 cast member before Season 2 is even out

HQ

Okama-wayyyyy! A fan-favourite character has been cast for Netflix's One Piece adaptation, and we finally know when Bon Clay AKA Mr. 2 will be arriving. Sadly, he won't make it to the second season, which arrives next March, and he'll instead be joining the cast for the show's third season.

One Piece Season 3 doesn't yet have a release date, but from the arrival of Bon Clay in Season 3 we at least get some insight into where the story of Season 2 is likely to end. Bon Clay first appears as the Strawhat crew are about to dock at Alabasta, and immediately impresses some of the gang while weirding others out with his ability to transform into other people.

It's unlikely we'll be getting to Alabasta by the end of Season 2, then. Or if we do, it'll be the last thing we see before the credits roll. Other Alabasta characters such as Crocodile, Vivi, and Miss All Sunday will appear next season, but they show up in the manga and anime through cutaways or earlier arcs, meaning we don't have to get to Alabasta to get to them.

Bon Clay will be played by Cole Escola, the writer of Oh, Mary!, which has been taking Broadway by storm since opening in 2024. They starred as Mary Todd Lincoln in the show for several months before allowing other actors to appear in the role. On screen, Escola is most famous for their time on Search Party, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Difficult People, and some appearances in Ziwe.