One Piece anime confirms return date after hiatus

After a lengthy hiatus, One Piece's anime has announced its return on April 6th, 2025. The news came during Jump Festa 2025, following exciting updates such as Franky's new voice actor and a new movie confirmed by creator Eiichiro Oda. Fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting the continuation of the Egghead Island arc, which will resume when the anime returns.

The hiatus, which began in October, allowed the anime to avoid catching up with the manga, ensuring that future episodes stay true to the story. This break also gave the creators time to refocus and avoid filler-heavy content, ensuring the show maintains its high standards.

