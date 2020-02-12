One part of the Banjo-Kazooie duo decapitated by storm Ciara

If you are living in Europe, chances are you have experienced the wrath of Storm Ciara that has been raging through the continent lately. Development studios have, apparently, also felt the wrath of Ciara as Rare recently reported a casualty via Twitter. A statue of Kazooie, one part of the beloved Banjo-Kazooie duo, was decapitated as the storm passed by the Rare offices (although some Twitter users claim a nasty, smoking squirrel could possibly be behind all this).

Kazooie instantly became a star when the Nintendo 64 classic Banjo-Kazooie released back in 1998, and last year she made a beloved comeback together with Banjo in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. The bird is also known from Banjo-Tooie which came 2000 and Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts released in 2006.

You can see pictures from the disaster below (viewer discretion is advised as we're talking about the beheading of an innocent and loved creature). Our thoughts and prayers go to Banjo, Mumbo-Jumbo, Tooty and of course all the Jingos.