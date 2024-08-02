One of the world's rarest animals born in UK zoo

HQ

Chester Zoo in the UK is celebrating the birth of one of the world's rarest animals. There are less than 600 surviving wild Persian onager. At a glance, you might mistake it for just a regular donkey or horse, but these wild asses are an endangered species.

They were once found in abundance across the deserts of Mongolia, China, and Iran, but their numbers have dwindled staggeringly over the years, with the BBC reporting that the population has plummeted by more than 50% in just the last 20 years. But, with more births like that of Jasper, who was born after a year-long pregnancy to mum Azita, hopefully the Persian onager can make a comeback.

The zoo is delighted with how Jasper is getting on, and apparently Azita is doing a brilliant job at nurturing him as he races around his habitat.

Bhavya Joshi/Shutterstock.com

