One of the most iconic movie scenes of all-time is being turned into a Lego set

One of the most iconic and well-known movie scenes of all-time is being turned into a Lego set. Steven Speilberg's famed Jaws is getting brickified for a collector's set that depicts the famed moment when the savage shark attacks the boat starring the cast, leading Robert Shaw's Quint to reel off the famed "you're going to need a bigger boat..." line.

The set has yet to be officially revealed, but we can see a good look at it regardless thanks to a few leaked images reported on by The Daily Jaws. The set will be around 23 inches in length, 14 inches in height, and will feature not just a Bruce the shark model but a slate of minifigures (Chief Brody, Quint, and Matt Hooper) tasked with taking down the enormous sea creature.

The set is rumoured to be retailing for $159.99 and will be released on August 1, but Lego has yet to officially confirm this information.

