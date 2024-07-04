LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Battle Aces
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      lifestyle
      Jaws

      One of the most iconic movie scenes of all-time is being turned into a Lego set

      "You're going to need a bigger boat..."

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      One of the most iconic and well-known movie scenes of all-time is being turned into a Lego set. Steven Speilberg's famed Jaws is getting brickified for a collector's set that depicts the famed moment when the savage shark attacks the boat starring the cast, leading Robert Shaw's Quint to reel off the famed "you're going to need a bigger boat..." line.

      The set has yet to be officially revealed, but we can see a good look at it regardless thanks to a few leaked images reported on by The Daily Jaws. The set will be around 23 inches in length, 14 inches in height, and will feature not just a Bruce the shark model but a slate of minifigures (Chief Brody, Quint, and Matt Hooper) tasked with taking down the enormous sea creature.

      The set is rumoured to be retailing for $159.99 and will be released on August 1, but Lego has yet to officially confirm this information.

      Jaws
      This is an ad:

      Related texts



      Loading next content