One of the most disturbing images from Australian Open: Sinner shaking uncontrollably mid-game

Jannik Sinner, world nº1, left its fans worried after showing some strange symptoms during yesterday's match against Holger Rune in Australian Open. In some moments, he was seen trembling heavily. He beat Rune 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, but not without struggles, including a medical timeout during the third set that lasted for 12 minutes, wrapping his head with an ice towel. It was in those moments when his shaking was uncontrollable.

After the match, the Italian admitted that he didn't even warm up that morning, opting to enter court as late as possible. "I knew that it was going to be very, very difficult today. You know, playing against a tough opponent, but also playing against myself a little bit".

Besides shaking, he seemed to limp slightly on one left. He later explained that "when I'm not feeling well on court, sometimes I tend to walk a little bit on the left" and he doesn't have an injury, but "health-wise a little bit struggling".

He didn't explained any further, leaving fans still worried and debating what illness could he have, and hoping he improves before Wednesday's quarter-final match against Alex de Miñaur (9:30 CET, 8:30 GMT).