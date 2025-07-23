One of the best puzzle games in recent memory is coming to Xbox next month

HQ

One of the most creative and highly-rated puzzle games in recent memory is finally forsaking its PC and PlayStation exclusivity to launch on Xbox and eventually Nintendo Switch too.

Developer Sad Owl Studios has revealed that it will be bringing the excellent Viewfinder to Xbox on August 12, and then will be following this with a Switch version, likely sometime later this year. We say likely because Sad Owl simply explains "sorry nintendo will probably take longer".

Viewfinder is a quirky puzzler that plays with perspective. It's a short and tight game that is typically very reasonably priced, making it a great purchase for those looking for some entertainment to spread over a couple of evenings.

If you're yet to play the game or see much from it, be sure to read our review of Viewfinder here.