One of the best horror movies of 2022 is getting a video game

Barbarian was widely regarded as one of the best horror movies of last year. Now, it's going from the big screen to our gaming devices, as Diversion3 Entertainment is set to work on an adaptation of the scary flick.

Tim Hesse, executive producer at Diversion3 said the following in a statement to Bloody Disgusting: "We're very excited to work with the team at New Regency to expand on the settings, characters, and creatures of Barbarian. The film did a magnificent job of not only scaring audiences with its unexpected and horrifying twists and turns, but also in establishing strong characters thrown into terrifying situations. We look forward to exploring these themes further in the game."

Barbarian focuses on an Airbnb stay that goes terribly wrong after the guests realise the place they're staying in is also home to a monstrous woman. Considering Diversion3's work on Evil Dead: The Game and Friday the 13th: The Game, it could be the case that we're going to see another asymmetrical multiplayer horror game.