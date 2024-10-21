One of the best Batman adventures of all time is getting a sequel

HQ

If you ask a Batman enthusiast to rank the best Batman adventures, chances are Hush will be high on the list, if not number one altogether. But then again, Jim Lee's and Jeph Loeb's 20-year-old adventure is a wonderful classic that fans have asked for countless times to be made into a movie or a game.

While we will apparently have to wait for the latter, it is now clear that we will get more Hush. During New York Comic Con, DC announced that Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb will once again put their heads together to deliver Hush 2, the first issue of which (Batman #158) will be released in March 2025.

The duo promised that this story will "resolve the Hush saga once and for all", but we shouldn't hope for a happy ending because they couldn't promise "that everyone will make it out alive".

In conclusion, there is a lot of fun in store for DC fans, even for those who prefer comic books to movie adaptations.

Thanks Batman News