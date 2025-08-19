One of the best and most unknown theme parks in the world is just one hour away from Gamescom

HQ

Germany is a rich land for theme parks. You've probably heard about Europa-Park, the largest and most visited theme park in the continent after Disneyland Paris, but the country has plenty more, including one that few peopoe know... but it may be one of the world's best: Phantasisland.

This week, the beautiful city of Cologne in Germany gets filled with video game journalists and fans visiting Gamescom, Europe's largest convention. Why not complement the trip with a visit to Phantasialand? That sentence may come out as a lame marketing campaign, but it's all pure heart: having visited myself quite a few parks across the continent, I can say that very few have impressed me as this small park in Brühl, North Rhine-Westphalia, around one hour away from Cologne.

D. Pfleiderer / Shutterstock

It may not be as big as Europa-Park, Disneyland Paris, Efteling or PortAventura, and at first sight it may look a bit lacking in quantity of rides compared to other big parks. However, I would say no other park, and that includes Disney, match Phantasialand's richness, level of detail and immersion, innovation in the rides and all around quality. The level of quality on every aspect (theming, rides, atmosphere, food) is off the charts, and the most impressive thing is how consistent it is..

This is an ad:

A super fast multi-launch coaster around rocks, waterfalls and a viking village, a flume ride around Mexican's ruins in Chiapas, a fairytale village set entirely indoors, a ride through the African jungle in an inverted roller coaster, or perhaps best of all, a flying launch coaster, the only one of its kind, through a steampunk city, are some of the experiences that this park offer.

I really can't stress enough how impressive this theme park is. And again, nobody is paying me for writing this. Seach any theme park or coaster forums and most will agree with me: Phantasialand is well worth a visit even if you don't love these kind of places (it may make you a fan after you visit it), and if you have some extra free days after Gamescom, it's only one hour away from Cologne...

This is an ad: