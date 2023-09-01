Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

One of Star Wars' biggest mistakes has been fixed

After 40 years, new lore can shed light on what appears to be a production error.

We all remember Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, right? Not the best one, certainly not the worst one, but because it was made in that classic era of the space opera, there were a few plot holes, mistakes, and more to be seen in the movie.

One such error that sticks out is in the fight over the Sarlaac pit, where we see Luke kick at a man, knocking him into the beast's great maw. However, when you look at the kick, there's clearly no connection between Luke's foot and the man's face.

40 years later, a new book reveals that this man has a name. It's Sion, and all you need to know about him is he had a very bad day above the Sarlaac pit. You see, Luke was never trying to dirty his shoes with the man's face. Instead, he force-kicked Sion off the platform, down to his death. What a way to go.

