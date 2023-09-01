One of Star Wars' biggest mistakes has been fixed

HQ

We all remember Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, right? Not the best one, certainly not the worst one, but because it was made in that classic era of the space opera, there were a few plot holes, mistakes, and more to be seen in the movie.

One such error that sticks out is in the fight over the Sarlaac pit, where we see Luke kick at a man, knocking him into the beast's great maw. However, when you look at the kick, there's clearly no connection between Luke's foot and the man's face.

40 years later, a new book reveals that this man has a name. It's Sion, and all you need to know about him is he had a very bad day above the Sarlaac pit. You see, Luke was never trying to dirty his shoes with the man's face. Instead, he force-kicked Sion off the platform, down to his death. What a way to go.