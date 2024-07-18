One of Sky TV's best comedy shows is making a return soon

You may or may not have heard of this series, and if it is new to you, stop what you're doing and put aside some time to check it out, as it's one of the most hilarious comedy shows on television.

Known as Brassic, this series is about a collection of delinquents who cause trouble in the fictional Lancashire town of Hawley. Led by Preacher's Joe Gilgun who here co-writes the series and stars as frontman Vinnie, the show also features Michelle Keegan, Ryan Sampson, and even a few supporting stars like Dominic West, and after five seasons of brilliance, Brassic will soon be back for its sixth outing.

We don't know exactly when Brassic will be back on Sky TV/Now TV, but we do it will be relatively soon as a trailer has already been published, giving a teaser of the daft antics the gang will be getting up to this time. With this in mind, you can probably expect Brassic to be back on TV in the autumn.

The show will likely also be back in 2025, as Sky has already greenlit a seventh season.