One of Saltburn's stars is set to join the Peaky Blinders universe

One of the stars of 2023's breakout film Saltburn is confirmed to be joining the cast of Netflix's upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, and that is - of course - Barry Keoghan.

Written by the series' creator Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper, Keoghan is joining Cillian Murphy (reprising his role as Tommy Shelby) and Rebecca Ferguson in the film, which is set to be another major achievement for the quickly rising star.

In recent memory alone, including the aforementioned Saltburn, Keoghan has made appearances as The Joker in The Batman (2022), as Druig in Marvel's Eternals (2021), and as the unforgettable Dominic in The Banshees of Inisherin (2022).

An official synopsis is as of yet unknown, but production on the film is rumoured to begin before the year is out. Stay tuned to Gamereactor for the latest (thanks, Empire).