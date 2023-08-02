One of Netflix's best films is being removed

HQ

The Power of the Dog is being removed from Netflix UK from the 19th of August. The film starred Benedict Cumberbatch and was nominated for numerous Oscars.

It may seem strange that a Netflix original is being removed from the streamer's site, but as DigitalSpy reports, things are a bit more complex than that. The Power of the Dog will remain on the US Netflix, for starters, so if you've got a VPN you're fine.

Also, The Power of the Dog is moving from Netflix to the BBC in the UK, for a one year deal as the BBC helped produce the film. This means that if you're in the UK you'll still be able to watch the movie, just not on the streaming platform.

So, all we've got to do is wait a year, and then the movie is back. Simple stuff, really.