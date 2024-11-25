One of League of Legends oldest Champions is set for an Arcane-inspired rework

HQ

It seems like Riot Games is set to further connect League of Legends and its now-concluded television series Arcane. Over the past few days, a slew of leaks and rumours have started to do the rounds and suggest that there will be many Arcane-inspired additions coming to the MOBA soon.

The biggest of the bunch seems to be a full rework of the character Viktor, who will be getting a modern redesign to reflect his appearance in Act 3 of Arcane: Season 2. The information comes from LeagueOfLeaks on X, where they show what seems to be a leaked image of the reworked Viktor in Teamfight Tactics, a game that shares near-complete character design parity with the main MOBA. It's also mentioned that with this redesign in mind, Viktor's many skins will also be receiving updates to match the new base model.

As you can see in the leak too, it's also mentioned that one of the game's next Champions will be Mel Medarda. The character also recently reached her full form in the conclusion of the series, and it seems to be that version which will be implemented into the popular multiplayer title.

LeagueOfLeaks also claim that the first season of the game in 2025 will revolve around Noxus with an adjusted Summoner's Rift that reflects the warmongering nation. It's in this season that Mel is claimed to be debuting. A Noxian champion is also stated to be getting an update in 2025 as well, with this coming just a few weeks after Ambessa (Mel's mother) arrived in the game as a playable Champion too.