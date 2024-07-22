One of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners fan-favourite characters is joining Guilty Gear: Strive

HQ

CD Projekt has cooked up a multitude of ways to continue cashing in on the fantastic Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime ever since it dropped on Netflix and blew many away. This has included themed content in Cyberpunk 2077, and now also a collaboration in fighting game Guilty Gear: Strive.

Arriving as part of the Season 4 pass, Guilty Gear: Strive will be expanding its fighter line-up with Edgerunners Lucy. There's no firm date of Lucy's arrival in the game as of yet other than sometime in 2025, and we're also waiting to see how the character will be offered as a playable option for the first time.

As Season 4 will include more than just Lucy's debut, you can see the full teaser trailer for what's coming to the fighting game below.