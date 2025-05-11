One of Apple TV+'s series has been picked up for a fifth season

Apple has been sharing a lot of news and information as of late in regards to its streaming platform Apple TV+. One such development includes that the streamer has decided to pick up and extend one of its longest-running shows, as the comedy series Trying has been greenlit for a fifth season.

When Apple TV+ first launched, Trying was one of the earliest shows that debuted on the platform, and has since expanded to four seasons worth of television. The last batch of episodes premiered last year, concluding in July, and since then we've been waiting to hear if it will come back. The good news for Trying fans is that it will.

The fifth season is on its way and will see both Rafe Spall and Esther Smith returning in their leading roles as the parents of two adopted children that are navigating life in London. It's unclear when Season 5 will film and then premiere, or what its plot will look to unravel.