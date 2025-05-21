LIVE
      Metaphor: ReFantazio

      One of 2024's highest-rated games comes to Game Pass next week

      It's been a mega May already, and it's only set to get better.

      HQ

      Game Pass is frequently regarded as the best deal in gaming, and frankly it continues to become hard to dispute that. Following a monstrous spring that included a slate of first-party additions like Avowed, South of Midnight, and Doom: The Dark Ages, plus a bunch of amazing third-party titles too, like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the second half of May is set to simply get even better.

      Xbox has revealed the new additions to Game Pass for the next couple of weeks, and boy does it have some absolute bangers to look forward to. Between day one launches and even one of 2024's best-rated games, there's plenty worth playing, so for convenience, here's the full slate of new additions.


      • Monster Train 2 (day one launch) - May 21 for Game Pass Ultimate and PC

      • Creatures of Ava - May 22 for Game Pass Standard

      • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - May 22 for Game Pass Standard

      • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornbyl - May 22 for Game Pass Standard

      • Tales of Kenzera: Zau - May 22 for Game Pass Ultimate and PC

      • The Division 2 - May 27 for Game Pass Standard, Ultimate, and PC

      • To a T (day one launch) - May 28 for Game Pass Ultimate and PC

      • Metaphor: ReFantazio - May 29 for Game Pass Standard, Ultimate, and PC

      • Spray Paint Simulator (day one launch)- May 29 for Game Pass Ultimate and PC

      • Crypt Custodian - June 3 for Game Pass Standard, Ultimate, and PC

      • Symphonia - June 3 for Game Pass Standard, Ultimate, and PC

      To add to this, a bunch of games are debuting on Xbox Cloud Gaming on May 23 too, with these being:


      • Brütal Legend

      • Costume Quest 2

      • Day of the Tentacle Remastered

      • Full Throttle Remastered

      • Grim Fandango Remastered

      • Max The Curse of Brotherhood

      • Neon Abyss

      • Quantum Break

      • Rare Replay

      • ScreamRide

      • State of Decay Year-One

      • SteamWorld Dig 2

      • Sunset Overdrive

      • Super Lucky's Tale

      • Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection

      There are a few games that are leaving Game Pass however, including Cassette Beasts, Firework, Humanity, Remnant 2, and Slayers X: Terminal Aftermatch: Vengeance of the Slayer.

      Metaphor: ReFantazio

