One million players have already signed up for Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier

It seems that Final Fantasy with guns is a concept that has resonated with a broad audience of players. Square Enix has revealed that one million players have now signed up for its mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier ahead of its launch on November 17.

As a reward for reaching this milestone, all players will receive a special Shinra Utility Vehicle Skin at launch. This isn't the only gift that will be made available, as Square Enix has been enabling fans to unlock rewards for surpassing other sign up milestones. Some of the previous unlocks include a Shinra Bike Skin and a Shinra Mask Skin. If this figure manages to exceed two million, then a matching Shinra Helicopter Skin will be handed out.

You can pre-register for the game on Google Play here and on the App Store here.