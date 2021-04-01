LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Outriders
 See in hd icon
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

One million Atelier Ryza games have been now been shipped

Koe Techmo is celebrating by offering two new free costumes to fans.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Koe Techmo has revealed that the Atelier Ryza series has now shipped over 1 million units. To celebrate this achievement, both games within the series (Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout and Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy) are now 20% off and two new free DLC costumes will be released soon.

On Twitter, it was revealed that the White Lily of Summer costume will be free within Atelier Ryza 1 and the High Summer Formal costume will be available within its sequel. Two bonus costumes from Atelier 1 and 2 (Summer Adventure and Divertimento's Embrace) were also re-released yesterday.

You can take a look at the two brand new costumes below:

One million Atelier Ryza games have been now been shipped

Thanks, Nintendo Life.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy