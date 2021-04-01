One million Atelier Ryza games have been now been shipped

You're watching Advertisements

Koe Techmo has revealed that the Atelier Ryza series has now shipped over 1 million units. To celebrate this achievement, both games within the series (Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout and Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy) are now 20% off and two new free DLC costumes will be released soon.

On Twitter, it was revealed that the White Lily of Summer costume will be free within Atelier Ryza 1 and the High Summer Formal costume will be available within its sequel. Two bonus costumes from Atelier 1 and 2 (Summer Adventure and Divertimento's Embrace) were also re-released yesterday.

You can take a look at the two brand new costumes below:

Thanks, Nintendo Life.