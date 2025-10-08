One Military Camp begins training also on PS5 and Xbox Series

HQ

Abylight's base management and strategy game One Military Camp will soon be moving its troops to a new training camp. Or rather, two new spaces, as the title, which we've already dedicated a few impressions to before its original release, now announces its rollout on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series on 15 October, after spending two years entrenched on PC.

One Military Camp sees you manage a training camp and all its services to lead ordinary civilians to become the best soldiers you could wish for. Of course, the experience is well articulated with a unique sense of humour and full of references to classic movies and video games. Think more along the lines of Theme Hospital, the Anno series, or Hogs of War, to name a few classic examples.

The console version of One Military Camp includes the full campaign, with over 100 missions, Sandbox Mode, all the Biomes introduced as free DLC, and full customisation options for your game. In addition, a new control system has been designed to accommodate DualSense and Xbox controllers, and the resolution has been increased to 4K, as well as other improvements. Check out the trailer for the console version of One Military Camp below.