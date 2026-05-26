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Abylight has earned its place as a benchmark in the management simulator, 'tycoon' and city-builder genres through hard work, sweat, blood and tears. This is largely down to its elegant design of a Roman villa that can grow into a new empire, as seen in Citadelum, but also thanks to its ambitious and chaotically entertaining military training camp builder, One Military Camp. The title marked a leap forward in the studio's own developments and as a publisher, placing us in the role of director of a small military camp from which to recruit, train and keep a new batch of cadets healthy and motivated, transforming them into elite soldiers and reclaiming all the territory dominated by the cruel dictator Dragan.

One Military Camp was released in 2023 on PC, followed later by versions for PlayStation and Xbox, and now it's the turn of the latest version on Nintendo Switch. Since that first OMC, we've tried the game on several occasions, but we hadn't spent enough time with it to give it a rating and an in-depth review until now. So today, we're donning our four-cornered hats, combing our bushy moustaches and practising our commanding voices to join the drill sergeant in raising the last bastion of freedom (and chaos) in these lands. Attention!

As I said, One Military Camp is a military camp builder that quickly evolves into a camp manager and, ultimately, turns you into a military strategist in the campaign to reconquer the lands from Dragan's forces. Don't panic, because combat missions are based on a success rate determined by the preparation and specialisation of your deployed troops, so you won't have to worry about casualties or delivering sad news to families... at least, not at first. The real challenge will be keeping those soldiers active, happy, well-equipped and fed for the entire duration of the military campaign.

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The most important thing for success is to always maintain a balance between the supplies coming into the camp, those being consumed, and the activities carried out by the rank-and-file soldiers. You can send them on basic training and, once they've acquired certain skills, promote them to specialist soldiers, each with increasingly specific roles. The first missions will barely require sending a couple of soldiers with some experience in weapons and communications, but you'll soon find you need spies, pilots, tank drivers and all sorts of highly skilled fighters. What's more, they need a good night's sleep, so you must provide them with quiet accommodation away from the noise of the training halls and troop deployment helipads. You'll need to construct service buildings, such as infirmaries, canteens and research centres, as well as warehouses for specific supplies like food, medicine or ammunition. All must have access routes, lighting and power to function. Feeling overwhelmed? Lad, it's war out there. Snap out of it!

And who pays for all this? Well, apart from mission success, you'll also need to sustain yourself by raising funds for the cause in the liberated towns, as well as relying on them for recruitment drives to bring in new soldiers... Feeling a bit overwhelmed? Perhaps you should be, but the truth is that all these options are unlocked progressively along a curve that the studio has carefully calibrated and refined thanks to feedback from its community, with whom they have co-developed the content right up to the full version. One Military Camp is one of those games with a concept that's very simple to grasp but a pace of optimisation that will take you a long time to master.

Because in a system where there are so many unknown variables (such as deserters, illnesses, sprained ankles or enemy attacks), getting everyone to do what they're supposed to do is quite complicated. And even more so if you want them to do it willingly. A word of advice: spare no expense on entertainment and always keep prices low. A happy soldier or worker is worth more than five rookie recruits...

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Nor should you be too alarmed, because One Military Camp also masks its apparent military seriousness behind a curtain of cartoonish characters, with some truly... peculiar dialogue. I think the music is a real hit, with a 'jingle' halfway between the theme tune from the film 'The Great Escape' and one of those American high school marching bands. It always has a pleasant rhythm that makes the hours fly by almost without you realising it in front of the screen.

Although... it's not all immaculate uniforms and gleaming boots. One Military Camp has arrived on Nintendo Switch 2, yes, but I think the port has fallen a little short in achieving full integration with the platform. On a technical and performance level, I have little to complain about: the game runs smoothly, and I've only noticed a bit of slowdown when it performs auto-saves or when selecting a specific recruit, when there are dozens of individuals on screen operating autonomously. But I have found it frustrating at times not being able to comfortably select commands or items in the various submenus for individuals and buildings, and that's because it's exactly the same ported interface you'd see on a large screen on a PC or a home console. In the Dock there are no issues, but if you want to make the most of the Switch 2's handheld mode, you'll have to keep a close eye on things.

I also think the research skill tree (which unlocks new buildings and, in turn, new troop specialisations) should be a bit more intuitive, and if you're a bit of a klutz, like me, at keeping all the plates spinning in management sims, you might get frustrated at not getting it right the first time. Even so, I've found myself glued to the screen with One Military Camp, just as I did with Citadelum. Its endless cycle of things to do makes it excellent entertainment for whiling away the hours, and although I'd love to see larger menus in the handheld version, I won't rest until I've led my boys to victory.