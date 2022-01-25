Cookies

One Last Breath

One Last Breath is a tree-growing 2.5D adventure

Its concept is rooted in finding a balance between nature and humanity.

At Gamergy a few weeks back we found a bunch of young, passionate devs dressed up as scientists. More than developing the latest COVID-19 vaccine, they were acting as biologists, bringing the story and the lore of their project out of the game, encouraging people to ask them. And so we did.

"One Last Breath is a 2.5 D adventure with some puzzles where you play as Gaia -a representation of Nature- in a world where there's no life left", says project director Eneko Zubiaurre. And to discover what happened, "you have the power to influence your surrounding nature, making it grow some grass, trees, roots, and you have the power to control certain elements".

However, as green as it may seem (Moonatic Studios are in fact collaborating with some Orgs planting and gifting trees), it's all about finding a balance with human creation, as "it's not an ethical message - we really think nature and humanity can get on well".

One Last Breath is about 60% developed and will be complete in 2022. It's a student project by five friends that became bigger, and after the support from Sony's PS Talents, the team is looking for a publisher to help with marketing, PR, or potential ports.

