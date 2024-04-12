One Last Breath announces green collector's edition for summer

HQ

One Last Breath, from Spain's Moonatic Studios, impressed us some time ago with its "eco-adventure" in which we had to help Gaia save the planet by restoring plant life. After the honours received at Gamescom 2022, One Last Breath now presents its collector's edition "Seeds of Hope", which will be available on PS5 and Nintendo Switch this summer thanks to Selecta Play.

Not only is this a great opportunity to get your hands on the game in physical form, but you'll also be helping to sustain and germinate life on the planet. One Last Breath - Seeds of Hope comes in a special single-cube box made of algae that includes an exclusive 16-page comic book, a biodegradable peat pot, a substrate disc and a seed "bomb". Everything is included and ready to use: just add water and the plant will grow. In addition, the game box contains a game manual, something you don't see much in today's market.

The collector's edition of One last Breath will be available from this summer for €69.99. Are you going to buy it?