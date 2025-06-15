One in five choose PS Plus Premium - And it's still growing

HQ

As part of Sony's recent presentation of its business segments, Playstation head Hideki Nishino (who succeeded Jim Ryan) shared figures regarding the distribution within the Playstation Plus subscription service. According to the data, 22% — or roughly one in five subscribers — have opted for the highest and most expensive tier, Premium. That's an increase from 17% in 2022. This is despite the fact that the service has seen a price hike since then, something Sony justifies with expanded content and an unstable global economy over the years.

PS Plus Extra, meanwhile, accounts for 16% of subscriptions, while the remaining 62% have chosen the entry-level Essential tier, which provides access to online play, cloud saves, and the monthly game additions.

Hideki Nishino also hinted that Playstation Plus pricing may be adjusted in the future:

"The PS Plus service offers great value for our players, and we will continue to add more value and adjust our pricing strategy in a dynamic way to maximise profitability."

