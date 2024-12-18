One Hundred Years of Solitude climbs to top 3 in Netflix's global non-English series ranking

HQ

The legendary story of One Hundred Years of Solitude, a timeless literary classic, is now captivating the world on screen. Just days after its release, the first season of the Netflix series has soared to third place in the global top 10 non-English series, with 31.1 million hours watched and 3.6 million views.

The first part of the series, consisting of eight episodes (with 16 total), has quickly become the most-watched show in Colombia and reached the top 10 in 38 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, and Egypt.

Produced by Dynamo, the show brings the magical world of Macondo to life, with direction by Álex García López from Argentina and Laura Mora from Colombia. With stunning production quality and support from local talent, One Hundred Years of Solitude has also generated over 52 million dollars for Colombia.

This adaptation of Gabriel García Márquez's iconic novel explores timeless themes of love, solitude, and family ties, resonating with viewers worldwide. Have you read the book, or are you planning to watch the series?