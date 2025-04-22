One final Lego Star Wars set was unveiled during Star Wars Celebration

HQ

It's almost time to experience the second chapter in the Andor series, as the second season begins its 12-episode run tomorrow on Disney+. With that in mind, following a slate of new Lego announcements ahead of Star Wars Celebration, during the show one last one also followed.

This one was in reference to Andor and the titular protagonist's security droid voiced by Alan Tudyk. That's right, a K-2SO set has been announced with plans to launch in August. It's a smaller version of a life-sized build that was on-display in-person at the Japanese convention, and it comes with a display stand and information plaque, posable arms and head, and even a little minifigure version too.

The K-2SO set will retail for £79.99/€89.99/$89.99, and will launch for all fans on August 1. It stands 40 cm tall, 9 cm deep, and 15 cm wide, and is made up of 845 individual pieces. For reference, the life-sized model used over 50,000 bricks and stood 2.5 metres in height!

