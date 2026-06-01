One death and two seriously injured during riots in Paris after PSG won Champions League

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PSG's victory over Arsenal at the Champions League on Saturday was followed by a night of riots that caused chaos in Paris and other places all around France, despite being over 8,000 police officers in the French capital and 22,000 deployed all around the country. Sadly, the celebrations had a human cost beyond the destruction of electric bikes, some cars and shops, as one person died and two were seriously injured.

According to EFE, a 24-year-old man died when he crashed with his motocross bike into concrete barriers at an exit of the Paris rind road. Two other men were seriously injured: one was critical after, according to witnesses, voluntarily jumped into the Seine river, he was rescued after suffering cardiac arrest; the other was attacked by knives by four people during a robbery. Two other people were injured when they they were sitting in a terrace in the street and were hit by a car, running after firing mortars at the police officer.

On Monday, the Interior Minister Laurent Núñez revealed that 890 people had been arrested and 178 police officers had been injured, similar or worse numbers as when PSG won Champions League last year (192 injured and 559 arrests), despite there being more security officers this time.

Macron: "This isn't football"

During the victory parade on Sunday, which took place without major incidents, French President Emmanuel Macron said in his speech that "this isn't football" and "we're fed up" for the "unacceptable scenes of violence", thinking on the victims and the shopkeepers whose businesses were damaged. "This is not sport. This is not what we love. Thanks to our police and gendarmes, we will be relentless with those who have been arrested".