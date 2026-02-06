One dead and three injured after bus strikes pedestrians in Dublin city centre

HQ

One person has died and three others have been injured after a double-decker bus struck pedestrians in Dublin city centre on Thursday lunchtime. Ireland's justice minister confirmed the fatality to parliament, saying the injured were taken to hospital for treatment. The incident is being treated as a road traffic collision.

Emergency services were called shortly after 12:30pm to the junction of Talbot Street and Marlborough Street, near the pedestrianised North Earl Street area. Images from the scene showed a police cordon and a forensics tent, with the front window of the Bus Éireann vehicle smashed following the impact. A private ambulance and multiple emergency units attended the scene.

Bus Éireann confirmed that one of its buses was involved but said it was not in service at the time. Luas Green Line services were suspended between Parnell Street and St Stephen's Green, while authorities urged the public to avoid the area as investigations continue...