One dead, 15 missing in flash floods at the Grand Canyon in the Colorado

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Several major storms have hit the United States last weekend, and the Grand Canyon in the Colorado River in Arizona suffered major flash floods that have killed at least one person, with around 15 people still missing or unaccounted for. The body of a 46-year-old man was recovered Sunday evening near Crystal Rapids along the Colorado River, as the U.S. National Park Service (NPS) announced on Sunday.

62 people had to be rescued from the bottom of the canyon by helicopters after floods on Saturday in Bright Angel Creek.

The floods destroyed most of the pedestrian bridges and also damaged the pipelines and limited the water supply in hotels and lodges in one of the most visited national parks in the United States (4,3 million visits in 2025). Access to the park is closed until further notice, and further heavy rains and thunrderstorms are possible.

Also last weekend, two people are feared deaths due to floods in San Antonio, Texas, which left more than 200,000 people without power.