One day 1080p gaming could become a thing of the past

Valve's recent Steam hardware survey has suggested that slowly but steadily those that have the means to are ditching 1080p monitors for 1440p and 4K resolutions.

The hardware survey shows that while 1080p gaming is still dominant, 2.33% of players on Steam have now shifted over to a visual upgrade. Of course, not everyone can grab a 4090 to run the latest games on the highest resolution, but considering Steam has over 100 million users, that 2.33% equates to around 2 million people who've decided for a better look on their monitor.

62% of gamers are still on 1080p, and unless there's a serious change in the GPU markets soon, that lead isn't likely to go away anytime soon. However, with more gamers shifting over to the upper bracket of resolutions, perhaps in time we could see 1080p gaming land in the same boat as 720p, which is now used primarily by handheld devices.