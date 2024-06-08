English
Gamereactor
news
One Btn Bosses

One Btn Bosses demo is available now

Take down difficult bosses with the press of a single button.

One Btn Bosses just appeared as part of the Summer Game Fest presentation tonight, and it also has a demo available now on Steam.

The game comes from indie developer Midnight Munchies, and it was brought to life in part by Outersloth, the funding arm of Innersloth, the developer of Among Us. One Btn Bosses is a challenging bullet hell which you control with just the press of a single button.

That button press helps you dodge attacks, but if you don't press it you'll be able to deal more damage. It's a great game of chicken by the looks of things, and if it sounds like something that's up your alley, you can go ahead and check out the demo now.

One Btn Bosses

