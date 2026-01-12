One Battle After Another wins the most awards of any film at the 2026 Golden Globes

HQ

The Golden Globes took place last night over in the US, and from them we've got perhaps a good look at which films and TV series will be claiming the most awards as we await other big ceremonies coming later in the year. Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another was the big talking point of last night, as it seemed to win one award after another.

In total, One Battle After Another took home four awards at The Golden Globes. One for Best Picture - Comedy/Musical, as well as Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor). While One Battle After Another might not be a comedy directly, the Golden Globes is often infamous for putting anything with a bit of a light-hearted moment in the Comedy/Musical category. We saw it ten years ago with The Martian, for example.

Elsewhere, we didn't see any other films pick up as many wins, as it seems the 2025 movie awards will be a lot more split than their gaming counterparts. Sinners, Hamnet, The Secret Agent and KPop Demon Hunters had two awards apiece, with If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value taking home an award to themselves.