One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, and Sinners lead Golden Globe nominations

The Golden Globe nominees have been officially unveiled. The biggest stars, directors, and films of the year have been honoured (or snubbed) by the awards ceremony, which is set to take place on the 11th of January, 2026.

You can check out all the nominees via the Golden Globes' website here, but in short the most nominated films are One Battle After Another, which picked up 9 nominations, Sentimental Value which grabbed 8, and Sinners which finishes the top three with 7 nominations. All very deserving films, and we'll have to see which comes out on top in the majority of their categories.

Elsewhere, the Golden Globes has found a bit of controversy for its animated feature category and its box office achievement category. Fans of Chainsaw Man were sad to see it didn't make the list, and Ne Zha 2 - the biggest box office success of the year by a mile - was nowhere to be seen in the animation nominations. The inclusion of Avatar: Fire and Ash and KPop Demon Hunters in the box office category also had some scratching their heads. The new Avatar movie isn't even out at the time of writing, and KPop Demon Hunters remains a film primarily successful on a streaming platform.