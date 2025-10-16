One Battle After Another projected to lose $100 million at the box office

HQ

While every year there's a Barbie or Oppenheimer or A Minecraft Movie that makes us think theatres are saved, it seems like there are plenty of movies still failing to draw audiences despite solid premises, reviews, and more.

Variety reports that a lot of this year's likely Oscars contenders have suffered tremendously in theatres. Dwayne Johnson's The Smashing Machine and Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another are both apparently doomed to lose studios money.

With One Battle After Another, Warner Bros. will not only end its hot streak of box office successes, but it'll also potentially lose the studio around $100 million. Its current haul of $140 million is seen as impressive, but considering around $200 million is thought to have been spent on the film, it would need a lot more cash.

Why aren't people seeing these movies? Well, according to Fandango box office analyst Shawn Robbins, there's not enough FOMO. "These prestige-type movies have failed to create a sense of FOMO among audiences," Robbins said. "They weren't event-ized enough."

Robbins also points out that because films are coming to streaming much sooner than they used to, there's not a sense of urgency to see them on the bigger screen when they can just wait a few weeks to have the home cinema experience.